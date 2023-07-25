NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Construction on the Broadway Bridge in downtown Nashville is well underway. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday the bridge is not only on schedule for completion, but the work might finish a littler earlier than expected.

This is despite a small pause in construction recently due to storms and severe weather in the area. The contractors for the replacement have weather delay days built into the process to help keep them on track.

TDOT officials frequently post pictures of the bridge’s progress to social media. On Monday, two spans were placed across the width of the bridge and the beams are currently being put into place. Officials are asking drivers and those who live in the area to continue to exercise patience.

“We know that it’s really impacting businesses in the detour footprint and what we hope is getting everything done in a timely and efficient manner will lessen the impact,” said Rebakah Hammonds, the Region 3 Community Relations Manager for TDOT. “With a project of this size, what we hope is that people remember, if we didn’t do it in this expedited fashion, a project like this could take three to five years.”

The bridge is scheduled to partially reopen to traffic in early September and the entire project is slated to be complete by the end of October.