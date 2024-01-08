NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nolensville Pike is notoriously considered to be a dangerous stretch of road.

Now, a more than four-mile stretch is getting a major upgrade. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) held a community meeting Monday night, Jan. 8, to share the department’s plan for improvements on the Davidson/Williamson County line.

“As it gets later in the afternoon ,it definitely gets more challenging,” said the owners of Happy Place Market and Mercantile.

While their business is inside the store, it’s what’s happening outside their doors that has them concerned.

“Its been a two-lane road for so long and I think a lot of people will benefit from being able to turn in and out of places with ease, and I think it will even increase our business in our little strip mall, just because we see people struggle to get in and out and there have been wrecks,” said one of the co-owners. “It’s tough, especially around five o’clock when we leave; it’s almost impossible to get out.”

This month, TDOT kicked off the project that looks to widen the 4.4-mile stretch of road from Old Hickory Boulevard to Burkitt Road. The department is focused on increasing traffic capacity by widening the road from two lanes to five.

“This project has been needed for quite some time; this road got a ton of traffic and everyone here knows that,” explained Greg Woerdeman with TDOT. “Much more traffic…the folks here have been waiting on this project going on 15 years, maybe a tad longer.”

On Monday, residents had the chance to see the changes up close. Many of them are fed up with the constant traffic, and want to see what exact changes will be made.

“When I try to go to my doctors to get to Nolensville Road, it takes 25 minutes just to get half a mile, then it’s bumper to bumper. It’s disgusting,” said resident Ken Tallier. “You can’t get out of the area in the morning; you have to change your plans.”

Part of the plan includes adding right-turn lanes, signals, bike lanes, and additional lighting.

“Ultimately, it’s just going to make the roadway safer, folks getting to where they got to go sooner, and hopefully bring in more development as well,” said Woerdeman.

TDOT also warned drivers of potential road closures and detours throughout the project. The project is estimated to be completed in July 2027.