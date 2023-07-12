NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced it will be extending a portion of the closure footprint downtown to improve traffic flow under the bridge.

Starting July 12, the closure of 11th Avenue will be extended to Grundy Street, and connecting road Porter Street will be closed from 11th to 12th Avenues. The additions to the closure will keep drivers from creating a bottleneck on 12th Avenue between Grundy and Porter Streets and allow for a smoother flow of traffic, TDOT said.

(Courtesy TDOT)

Broadway will remain closed as planned until Sept. 7. Drivers are still encouraged to utilize Church Street and Demonbreun Street as the primary detour routes.

According to TDOT, demolition work is going well with about a quarter of the bridge already removed.

Drivers are still encouraged to plan for extra travel time and to slow down while in the detour footprint as increased congestion is expected.