NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Middle Tennessee motorists might have gotten a little lost this past week. Not one, but two highway signs had mistakes on them, so News 2 went straight to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to find out what happened.

If you were driving along Interstate 24 West this week, you could have easily taken the wrong exit near the Interstate 440 exchange because the sign for the Murfreesboro Road exit was identified as Exit 53, but it is actually Exit 52.

In addition, at the I-24/65 split north of downtown Nashville, another sign said Clarksburg rather than Clarksville.

“My first thought was, ‘Let’s correct this ASAP,’ and that’s what we did,” said Rebekah Hammonds, a TDOT spokesperson.

According to Hammonds, crews fixed the Clarksburg sign this week after it was up for about two days.

“The fix itself for the sign was pretty simple,” said Hammonds. “They are able to remove certain portions of the lettering, so they removed ‘burg’ and replaced it with ‘ville.'”

Even though the sign is fixed now, it still raises a question: How did it end up like that in the first place?

Hammonds said TDOT wrote Clarksville in its design, but a subcontractor got it wrong and wrote Clarksburg.

“We know that with the design, it was correct, but from the contractor to the subcontractor, that’s where the mistake was made,” said Hammonds. “At the end of the day, the buck stops at us. We know that this is our responsibility, no matter who put it up or didn’t.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

As for that wrong exit number, TDOT said it was a design consultant group that originally wrote the wrong exit number, and then that mistake got passed down the line. The exit number is set to be fixed after the Friday night rush hour.

News 2 also asked if taxpayers are on the hook to pay for these mistakes.

“When we start to talk about putting signs up or creating signs, it can be in the thousands. It can be an expensive thing. However, in these instances, if it’s an error on their part, the contractor will be taking on those costs. This will not result in any additional cost to the taxpayer.”