Warning: The images included this story could be upsetting for some viewers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Man’s best friend is being severely mistreated in the Volunteer State. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said animal cruelty cases went up almost 40% from 2020 to 2022.

These cases — which include animals being thrown from cars, set on fire, and neglected — are becoming more common, according to people who work with shelters.

“In the last week alone, we’ve had quite a few animal neglect cases,” Wags & Walks’ Nashville executive director, Kathryn Hurley, told News 2. “Today, we’re taking in a dog that was tied so closely to a chicken coop that the chickens were pecking on his head. He has a severe infection, open wounds on his head.”

Last week, Wags & Walks took in a 2-year-old dog they named ‘Honey’ after seeing photos of her on social media and hearing she was taken into Metro Animal Care and Control.

“She was getting picked up on Ring cameras, people were seeing her in the neighborhoods. She was clearly injured; had mange all over her face, cuts bleeding,” explained Hurley. “So she was neglected for months, and that mange turned into secondary bacterial infections, which is why her skin looks this way.”

(Courtesy: Wags & Walks Nashville)

Hurley’s organization took Honey to emergency care to get checked out before they found a loving foster home for her.

“It’s been a week since we got her, and although she’s got a long road of recovery, she looks so much better already,” Hurley said.

(Photo: WKRN)

In 2020, there were 458 animal cruelty cases reported in Tennessee, but by 2022, that number spiked to 640 cases, according to the TBI.

Hurley said economic hardships and animals being neglected during the COVID-19 pandemic are some of the reasons for the increase.

“It’s a rough time right now. We have way too many dogs, and we’re all doing our best, and fostering, adopting, and donating is what we all really need right now,” she said.

April Doherty works with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office as the lead investigator of the animal abuse unit and said this spike is happening across the country. She added there’s a direct correlation between animal cruelty cases and acts of violence in the home.

“When officers are responding to crimes of domestic violence, child abuse, and other crimes of interpersonal violence, oftentimes animal cruelty is co-occurring within that same residence,” Doherty said. “I don’t know that there are signs of relief, because just like assaults and homicides, these are just byproducts of our societal issues.”

Hurley said to decrease cases of animal cruelty in Tennessee, lawmakers should consider strengthening state spay and neuter laws, as well as increasing penalties for mistreating animals.

