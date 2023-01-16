NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Metro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old man.

Metro police say James Claybrooks Sr. was last seen on Sunday, Jan.15, and could be traveling in a 2004 grey Ford F-150 with TN tag BHW9867.

According to the TBI, Claybrooks Sr. has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.

Claybrooks Sr. is described as five feet eight inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and bald.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts to asked to contact the Metro Police Department at 615-862-8600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.