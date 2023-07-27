NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is turning to the public for help tracking down a woman who went missing out of Nashville.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Cynthia Moon shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. She was last seen earlier in the day around Hester Beasley Road, wearing a red tank top and blue sweat pants, officials reported.

Authorities described Moon as being 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, and having blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to the TBI, Moon has a medical condition that might impair her ability to return home safely without help.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Moon’s disappearance.

If you see Moon or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.