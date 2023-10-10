NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday night by a Metro Nashville police officer following a domestic situation at an Antioch home.

According to Metro police, an officer shot and killed 30-year-old Joshua Kersey after he allegedly held a housemate hostage at knifepoint.

Metro police were sent to the 2900 block of Split Oak Trail after receiving a 911 call from Kersey’s sister who told law enforcement that her brother had stolen her keys and drove off while intoxicated.

Authorities reported that Kersey returned to the home where he then engaged in a heated argument with his family. At some point, Kersey held a man hostage inside a bedroom at knifepoint.

Kersey’s family members, which included Kersey’s mother, sister, and four children, all left the home before officers went inside the residence, officials said.

According to Metro police, officers tried to negotiate with Kersey through a closed bedroom door for about 40 minutes. However, officers breached the bedroom door after they heard a struggle between Kersey and the hostage.

Metro police Officer Cole Ranseen, who joined the police department in 2022, shot and killed Kersey during the struggle.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) will be leading the investigation into the deadly shooting. Body camera footage of the incident is expected to be released on Tuesday.