NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The road not taken looks real good now, especially if you get caught in a traffic jam caused by the thousands of Taylor Swift fans on the streets of Nashville for her three sold out shows at Nissan Stadium this weekend.

The Nashville Department of Transportation has compiled a list of road closures to help you find your way “out of the woods” if you get caught in a Swiftie-jam.

Road closures from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7:

Interstate Drive from Woodland Street to Shelby Avenue

Russell Street from Titans Way to Interstate Drive

South 1st Street from Woodland Street to Russell Street

South 2nd Street from Woodland Street to Russell Street

Shelby Avenue from South 4th Street to Hermitage Avenue

Titans Way from Victory Avenue to Russell Street

Woodland Street from 3rd Avenue South to South 5th Street

(Courtesy: Nashville Department of Transportation)

The concerts will follow the same traffic plan used for all Nissan events and Titans games. Set up for road closures will begin at 1:30 p.m. each day.

East Nashville residents will have access to Shelby Avenue until Metro police takes the road over for stadium egress, which is estimated to happened between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Woodland Street will be accessible for a portion of the day. Metro police will control the Woodland Street Bridge for shuttles and pedestrian traffic.

Rideshare lanes will be available on Woodland Street and Shelby Avenue/KVB for drop up and pick up access.

Interstate access from Jefferson Street and Spring Street will remain open.

The city of Nashville is expected to host nearly half a million people over the course of this weekend at various events.