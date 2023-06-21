NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Singer-songwriter Tate McRae has announced a new tour including a stop in Music City.

Along with charlieonnafriday, Tate McRae will perform at Marathon Music Works Saturday, Sept. 23, as part of the 20-city run for the “ARE WE FLYING” tour, which kicks off in Chicago and ends in Seattle.

The Canadian artist has become the artist to watch with over 3.5 billion career streams, over 700 million video views, a #1 Top 40 hit and multiple #1 dance hits, according to Live Nation. Her first #1 single, “you broke me first” has over 1.5 billion streams worldwide.

Tickets for the fall tour used advance registration in order to ensure more tickets went directly into the hands of fans via presales starting Wednesday, June 21. A Citi presale also began Wednesday, according to producing partner Live Nation. The general on-sale of tickets will begin Saturday, June 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster while supplies last.