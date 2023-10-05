NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Life has come full circle for Nathan Brown as he spray paints his mural in Antioch.

“It feels pretty cool,” he said. “I grew up skateboarding and doing graffiti and just finding my way with art in this neighborhood.”

Brown was just nine years old when he moved to Antioch from Los Angeles.

“I actually worked at Hickory Hollow Mall, so this was my whole area growing up and my whole world,” he said.

Hickory Hollow Mall is no more, but a new outlet mall has arrived where Brown is now finding a new way to leave his mark.

“They wanted something that sort of emulates the cross section of a flower,” he said.

Brown is one of 13 artists bringing pops of color through murals to the new Tanger Outlets Nashville.

“We really wanted to bring that energy and that life into our center here,” said Mackenzie Reagan.

Reagan is Tanger Outlets Nashville’s marketing director and said in just a few weeks, over 60 retailers will finally be open to the public.

“We’re really a gathering space for Nashville and the surrounding communities,” she said. “Not only are we a shopping center, but we’re really a shopping destination.”

Regan said right now they are in the final stages of completion, as workers put finishing touches on buildings and the parking lot.

The outlet center will not only boast retail, but 30,000 square feet of green space and numerous dinning options for visitors.

“We have right now anywhere from four to seven different food and beverages,” said Reagan. “Most of those are going to be full service, so sit down restaurants with a server. You can have an appetizer, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, drinks as well.”

However, Regan said they are most excited about how the outlets are helping the area continue to grow.

“We’ve got our neighboring cities in Memphis and Sevierville, and so Middle Tennessee really just felt right, felt natural for us,” she said.

Now when Brown visits this shopping center, he won’t just find clothes and food, but a little piece of his art along the way.

“It feels really good to have a piece in Antioch,” he said.

The outlet mall will officially open to the public on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

All weekend, there will be live music, entertainment, games, and giveaways available to the public.

Stores at Tanger Outlets Nashville are still hiring employees. If you are interested in applying for a job, you can find more information here.