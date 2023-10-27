NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tanger Outlets Nashville is now officially open for business!

The South Nashville location is Tanger’s first outlet center to open in the United States since 2019.

According to a press release, Tanger Outlets Nashville features 60 retail stores across seven buildings, as well as a central outdoor community space called “The Green,” which will be used for programming and activations.

The retail mix includes sought-after lifestyle brands and global designers across a variety of categories, including fashion apparel and footwear, accessories and jewelry, athletic and athleisure wear, home furnishings, cosmetics, and gifts.

Locally and nationally acclaimed food and beverage options will also be on site, including sit down restaurants and quick-service offerings.

Nearly one quarter of Tanger Outlets Nashville’s collection are brands that are either new to Tanger’s portfolio or first to the outlet channel, including numerous digitally native brands and famous Nashville eateries.

Throughout Grand Opening Weekend (Oct. 27-29), shoppers can take advantage of special offers and sales, as well as other celebratory activities and entertainment. A portion of the first sales at the shopping center will also go to benefit Tanger’s official local charity partner Musicians On Call, a Nashville-based organization known for bringing the healing power of music to patients, families, and caregivers in healthcare environments.

The construction project created nearly 700 jobs, and the shopping center’s retail operations brought an additional 1,100 part-time and permanent jobs.

Nashville’s creative spirit is also highlighted as the new mall proudly displays 15 original large-scale murals painted by local and nationally respected artists.

If you plan to visit the mall this weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department said to expect heavier traffic in the Hickory Hollow area, as well as on I-24.

“Tanger Nashville was designed by a team inspired to transform what we have come to expect from a shopping center experience,” said Stephen Yalof, President and CEO of Tanger. “I believe we have achieved that vision and created a destination that will serve our guests’ needs and expectations for years to come. Our unprecedented leasing success is a testament to the resilience of physical retail and the market’s demand for our brand of shopping, that can offer a truly differentiated experience to guests and retailers alike.”

More information can be found here.