ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — The long-awaited Tanger Outlets in Antioch is set to open on Oct. 27 and will employ about 1,000 people in full and part-time positions.

To help fill some of those positions, a job fair is happening Tuesday, Sept.12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southwest Community Center, located at 2451 Atrium Way, Nashville, TN 37214.

This event is open to the public. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume, dress professionally, and be prepared for on-site interviews.

Available positions include sales, merchandising, stocking, administration, security and loss prevention and customer service.

Tanger Outlets is located just off Interstate 24 in the Century Farms development. The open-air shopping center will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings.

“This is a real reality,” said Metro Councilwoman Joy Styles. “We now have businesses that even two years ago weren’t interested in looking at us, but they see the investment that’s being made, they see how revitalization is taking place, how we as a community are moving forward.”