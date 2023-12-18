NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) are warning about an alarming rise in sexually transmitted infections. One trend they’re watching involves pregnant women.

MPHD officials said they’re keeping a close eye on syphilis cases as reports in Tennessee rose significantly from 2017 to 2021.

“An 80% increase in syphilis cases here in Tennessee which is alarming for us,” said Laura Varnier, the bureau director for clinical services at MPHD.

To add to the concern, transmission from pregnant mothers to their babies increased 288% in Tennessee between 2017 and 2021.

“There’s a lot of scary complications that can come from that. It can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, the child may be blind and/or deaf,” said Varnier.

On top of the high number of cases in recent years, the supply of penicillin, which is used to treat syphilis, is still running low nationally.

“We’re really encouraged that we got some information from the manufacturer that, hopefully in the second quarter of ’24, we’ll start to see that supply increase again and be more readily available in the new year,” said Varnier. “We have other available antibiotics that are just as effective and the one that we use most commonly is doxycycline, and that can be given as soon as the patient comes into clinic if they’re diagnosed with the signs and symptoms of syphilis.”

Syphilis isn’t the only sexually transmitted infection causing concern for health officials. Chlamydia and gonorrhea have also seen an increase. Health professionals believe this is partly due to these infections not presenting any symptoms in some cases.

“We have seen in 2021 39,000 new cases of Chlamydia reported in Tennessee; that makes us eighth in the nation for cases. In 2021, there’s 18,000 new cases of gonorrhea, which ranks us ninth in the nation,” said Varnier. “Tennessee is experiencing an increase and we want to make sure that we know that we’re not immune to it.”

Right now, MPHD officials encourage consistent use of protection, open conversations regarding you and your partner’s status, and regular testing.