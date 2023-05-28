Pool season is upon us, and luckily there are options for swimming and lounging if you don’t have a backyard pool or live in a community with a private pool.

If you’re looking for a pool with public access, you can often look no further than your local city, county, or state governments. Many outdoor public pools tend to open on Memorial Day weekend when schools close for summer break and the weather is warm enough in much of the United States for outdoor fun. Indoor pools may operate year-round. Besides the dates, there are other factors to consider in the search for a good swimming pool to visit.

One of the most important things to know when choosing a public pool is whether or not lifeguards are on duty or if swimmers assume their own risk while in the water. Other things to consider include whether the pool has flotation devices nearby, adult swim breaks, and kiddie pools designed for the youngest water waders. Outside of the water, pool-goers may want to check for locker and shower availability. Those looking for more serious exercise may want to look for lap pools.

Whatever kind of public pool is right for you, get your swim gear ready and check out what Yelpers consider the best pools in Nashville. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated swimming pools near Nashville using data from Yelp. Places within 25 miles of Nashville were considered—the rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#6. Temple Hills Country Club

– Rating: 4.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 6376 Temple Rd Franklin, TN 37069

– Categories: Golf, Swimming Pools, Tennis

#5. Cleveland Park

– Rating: 4.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 925 N 6th St Nashville, TN 37207

– Categories: Parks, Community Centers, Swimming Pools

#4. Wave Country

– Rating: 4.0/5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 2320 Two Rivers Pkwy Nashville, TN 37201

– Categories: Amusement Parks, Swimming Pools

#3. Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club

– Rating: 4.0/5 (16 reviews)

– Address: 550 Johnny Cash Pkwy Hendersonville, TN 37075

– Categories: Golf, Swimming Pools, Tennis

#2. Patterson Park Community Center

– Rating: 4.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130

– Categories: Gyms, Performing Arts, Swimming Pools

#1. Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex

– Rating: 4.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 920 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027

– Categories: Recreation Centers, Swimming Pools, Tennis

