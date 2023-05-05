NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Swifties have taken over Music City as Taylor Swift prepares to play three sold-out shows at Nissan Stadium. Some of those fans have traveled hundreds or even thousands of miles to see her perform live in Nashville.

Whether they came from another state or another continent, Swift’s fans told News 2 the artist was worth going the distance, even if they didn’t have a ticket.

“It would really mean the world to me [to get a ticket] because I really love her, and I came all the way from Japan,” said Takenori Otomo, who flew in from Japan. “Ticket Master, they drop tickets right before the show, so [I came to Nashville] just in case.”

Lauren Heppolette touched down in Nashville early Friday morning from England. She told News 2 she traveled for nearly 24 hours for the concert because she couldn’t wait for the international tour dates to be released.

“I’ve never seen her live before, and when she announced the tour and she said international dates, but then they weren’t announced, I was like, ‘No I need to go,'” Heppolette explained. “I was literally searching and searching, and I had to rebuy the tickets.”

“I’m from Buffalo, New York,” Addison Urbanek said. “We had about two flights that were two hours long to get here.”

One group drove from North Carolina to Nashville because Swift wasn’t playing a show in their home state.

“(Taylor Swift) is so special,” said Rachel Penzner of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. “She just deserves everything, and we’re just so happy to come and be a part of that.”

“We’ve became friends over Taylor Swift; that’s how we bonded,” Penzner’s friend, Molly O’Sullivan, said. “Taylor Swift is a really important thing for my mom and I. We got to see a show together, and that was a really great experience that I’ll always remember, so I would definitely travel miles to see Taylor Swift.”

Other Swifties from the Tar Heel State had trouble getting tickets to a show closer to home in Atlanta, so they secured tickets to the Nashville concert instead.

“We waited seven hours in the online portal to get the tickets, and we were lucky enough to get four,” Victoria Thomas, a North Carolina native, said.

“I’m 23, we’re twins, so she’s 23, and she’s 30,” Cassidy Montgomery, who flew to Nashville from North Carolina, said pointing to her sister and friend. “Our childhood dreams are coming true.”

Around 180,000 fans are expected to head to Nissan Stadium for Swift’s three shows this weekend, according to the Nashville International Airport.