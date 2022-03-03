NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What started as a burglary call Thursday night led to a barricade in a South Nashville neighborhood.

It happened in the 500 block of Foothill Drive, near Murfreesboro Pike, around 6 p.m.

Police say they responded to the scene for a burglary in progress, but shots were fired inside a home once they got there.

No injuries have been reported, but the suspect is barricaded inside a home.

The SWAT team and negotiators are currently working to defuse the situation.