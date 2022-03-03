NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What started as a burglary call Thursday night led to a barricade in a South Nashville neighborhood.
It happened in the 500 block of Foothill Drive, near Murfreesboro Pike, around 6 p.m.
Police say they responded to the scene for a burglary in progress, but shots were fired inside a home once they got there.
No injuries have been reported, but the suspect is barricaded inside a home.
The SWAT team and negotiators are currently working to defuse the situation.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.