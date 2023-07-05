NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are responding to a SWAT situation at a residence in the Whites Creek area.
On Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials arrived at a residence on Brook Manor Drive to allegedly serve a warrant.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
At the scene, a News 2 crew heard SWAT member ask the individual inside to exit the residence, and that the individual has a warrant out for their arrest.
It remains unknown why officials are serving the warrant or what charges the individual is wanted for.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.