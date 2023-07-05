NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are responding to a SWAT situation at a residence in the Whites Creek area.

On Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials arrived at a residence on Brook Manor Drive to allegedly serve a warrant.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

At the scene, a News 2 crew heard SWAT member ask the individual inside to exit the residence, and that the individual has a warrant out for their arrest.

It remains unknown why officials are serving the warrant or what charges the individual is wanted for.

No other information was immediately released.