NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Hermitage is closed, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said Mark Capps was shot and killed by a Metro SWAT officer on Jan. 6. Capps was reportedly wanted on assault and kidnapping warrants involving his wife and stepdaughter.

The Grammy-winning sound engineer was seen in body camera footage answering the door at his Hermitage home with a gun, causing the SWAT officer to fire, killing Capps.

The TBI confirmed to News 2 on Monday that the investigation is closed. No charges were filed.