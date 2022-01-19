ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A SWAT incident is underway in an Antioch neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Tactical officers along with Metro police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to a home on Amelia Drive in Brookview Estates.

At least one person was taken from the home in handcuffs. K-9 officers were also seen conducting a sweep of the home.

No additional information was immediately released.