NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify three men detectives believe are responsible for more than 80 smash-and-grab burglaries at businesses across Nashville.

Officers from all eight precincts in the city are on alert for the burglars, who make entry by smashing through windows and doors before going directly to offices and registers and fleeing with cash and small safes, according to a release.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported the break-ins began in early February and have occurred across Nashville. In some of the break-ins, the suspects fled in a black 2016-2019 black Chevrolet Malibu with dark tinted windows.

Business owners and employees are encouraged to be vigilant while open and prior to closing as the suspects may be in the area.

Anyone who recognizes the burglars or Malibu is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Detectives are also asking persons to report whether they have seen damaged safes dumped in the Nashville area.