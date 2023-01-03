NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two men who are believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in Bellevue.

Officers said the shooting occurred Monday afternoon at the Aventura apartment complex located on Amberwood Circle.

According to Metro police, the motive for the deadly shooting is suspected to be the result of a drug-related robbery.

Preliminary investigations show that two men broke into Daniel Bonner’s ,22, apartment and demanded money and drugs.

Metro police said Bonner was inside a bedroom and is believed to have retrieved a gun after the robbers entered, which resulted in him being shot.

Officials say the suspects fled the scene after taking items from the apartment. Bonner was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival.

Detectives are pursuing strong leads in the case. Anyone with information with information on the identities of the two suspects is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

No other information was immediately released.