NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify two men accused in connection with the theft of a man’s wallet and subsequent purchase of an expensive bottle of liquor.

Metro police reported the wallet was taken from a gym locker at the Green Hills YMCA and the victim’s credit card was used to “buy a very expensive bottle of Macallan scotch at a nearby liquor store” on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Detectives are also working to identify two suspects, one who is believed to be the thief who broke into the YMCA gym lockers and stole victims belongings and another who used the credit cards to buy the alcohol.

Officers believe the suspect from the YMCA is working in coordination with the man the liquor store. The purchased scotch was worth thousands of dollars.

The victim’s locker was locked, but the thief breached the locker in order to take the wallet, according to Metro police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.