NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people under investigation in a murder case from earlier this year were arrested on gun and drug charges late Tuesday night.

The arrests happened at the Overlook apartments in the 700 block of Bell Road.

Detectives were at the apartments conducting surveillance on Gabrielle Castelianos, 20, and Nicholas Washington, 25. The two are under investigation for the April 9 murder of Mario Armondo Rios Ramos, 33, in the parking lot of the Biltmore Apartments on Glastonbury Road.

On Tuesday, an aggravated robbery warrant was issued against Castelianos for the April 9th armed robbery of La Mexicana Mercado on Murfreesboro Pike. Ramos’ truck was used as the getaway vehicle in that robbery.

Following the preliminary investigation, detectives determined Ramos gave Castelianos his truck to drive on April 7. The truck was parked and running at the murder scene on April 9.

As detectives were surveilling Castelianos’ apartment Tuesday night, they saw her and Washington leave and drive to Smyrna where they were observed making a hand-to-hand drug deal. They then returned to the Bell Road apartment.

Despite repeated demands to come outside by detectives, the couple stayed in the apartment. After 90 minutes, the two finally exited the apartment as SWAT team members arrived on the scene.

As police executed their search warrant, the following was found in the apartment:

Courtesy: MNPD

Four pistols

32 Ecstasy pills

Three small bags of marijuana

12 vape pens with THC

14 bags of marijuana edibles

In addition to the aggravated robbery charge, Castelianos is facing four counts of felony gun possession, possession of Ecstasy for resale and possession of marijuana for resale. Her bond is set at $91,500.

Washington is also facing four counts of felony gun possession, possession of Ecstasy for resale and possession of marijuana for resale. His bond is set at $63,000.

Detectives are still investigating the homicide at this time.