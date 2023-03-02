MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged burglars.

The crime happened Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. in a warehouse parking lot on Myatt Drive.

Police say two masked men burglarized vehicles at the Amazon warehouse.

A delivery driver spotted the men and attempted to intervene when he saw his work vehicle’s window had been broken out, but one of the suspects fired a shot at the man.

The delivery driver sustained a graze wound to his wrist and is expected to be okay.

In addition to the shooting victim’s vehicle, three others were also broken into.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.