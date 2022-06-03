NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three suspects accused of stealing several rental cars across the U.S. were charged in Nashville early Friday morning.

According to Metro Nashville police, Abdul Alladin, 34, Rooley Balthazar, 28, and Islam Johar, 29, are part of an organized group of people involved in about 70 vehicle thefts. Officers said the suspects rented the cars from Avis using fake IDs.

Thursday night, a police helicopter reportedly followed one of the vehicles that were tracked through a GPS device. Officers said they located nine stolen rental cars in a shopping center parking lot off North Gallatin Pike in Madison.

All three suspects are faced with three vehicle theft charges and are being held on a $75,000 bond.