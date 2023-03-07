NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspected street racer is facing vehicular homicide charges following a deadly crash that occurred on Clarksville Pike late Monday afternoon.

Metro Police say 31-year-old Patrick Ewin, of Nashville, is behind bars facing vehicular homicide charges for a three-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Clarksville man.

Preliminary investigation shows that Ewin was driving southbound on Clarksville Pike, in a 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat at speeds above 100 miles per hour, when he lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes.

The charger then struck a Honda Insight sedan that was being driven by 34-year-old Jacob Barnhardt, of Clarksville, and a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Barnhardt was reportedly extricated from the Honda and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Officials say he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

According to Metro police, the driver of the Tacoma pickup truck was not injured in the crash. Ewin was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and now remains in Metro Jail.

Authorities say, prior to the crash, Ewin was seen on surveillance video racing another Dodge Charger before losing control.

Ewin was charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness and has a bond set at $75,000.