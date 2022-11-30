NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 28-year-old man accused of stealing at least $50,000 worth of merchandise from a home appliance store over multiple incidents has been taken into custody.

In incidents that date back to July and September, an arrest affidavit states 28-year-old Travis Thomas Jr. was seen on multiple occasions stealing and attempting to steal power tools from the Home Depot on Powell Avenue in the One Hundred Oaks area.

Travis Thomas Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Store officials told officers they saw Thomas Jr. cut the lock on a locked storage container in an attempt take the power tools that were inside.

Thomas Jr. was approached by store security and left the $3,500 worth of tools in the store, according to an arrest affidavit.

Meanwhile in July, an affidavit states Thomas Jr. was seen doing the same thing to two locked storage containers that were not open to the public. In this incident, officials say Thomas Jr. took the $1,615 worth of tools that were inside and walked out the store.

Store officials told officers that Thomas Jr. was identified by loss prevention at the Home Depot based on previous interactions.

In November, Metro police asked for the public’s assistance in locating Thomas Jr. after investigators discovered he stole more than $50,000 of merchandise from Home Depot.

On each occurrence, police reported Thomas Jr. was been seen driving different vehicles from the store. He was most recently spotted driving a black SUV that appeared to be an early 2000s Acura MDX.

Thomas was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in the lobby of the Motel 6 on Stewarts Ferry Pike. Metro police reported he had cocaine, methamphetamine, and a glass pipe on him at the time of his arrest.

Thomas Jr. is facing 24 combined felony and misdemeanor charges and numerous other charges related to the incidents. He remains in the Metro Jail on a $265,600 bond.