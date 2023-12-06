NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman accused of being involved in several thefts at the Mall at Green Hills has been taken into custody, according to Metro police.

The arrest stems from an incident in July where four women are accused of running out Dillard’s with more than $7,000 worth in purses.

According to an arrest report, a loss prevention associate at the mall called police to report the incident and noticed that one of the women had dropped her phone in the entryway of the store.

Authorities reported officers obtained a search warrant on the cellphone to identify the owner and the other three suspects.

The search allegedly led to 34-year-old Tawonda Parrish, who matched the description of one of the suspects.

After running her driver’s license through a database, and name through the Metro Nashville Police Department’s criminal records, officers were able to positively identify Parrish as a suspect.

An arrest report states officers also searched the phone which revealed several indications that Parrish was involved in selling stolen property.

According to Metro police, Parrish was recently caught stealing from Nordstrom on Monday, Dec.4. She is also accused of stealing from Sunglass Hut and Dillard’s at the Mall at Green Hills.

Parrish was taken into custody and faces a list of charges included organized retail crime and multiple counts of theft of merchandise.

She remains in Metro Jail on a $100,000 bond.