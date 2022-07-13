NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of being responsible for up to seven burglaries in Nashville and Sumner County is wanted by Metro police.

Detectives are working to locate 34-year-old Robert Dowell, of Goodlettsville, after he was identified as the suspect in recent burglaries of commercial businesses.

On May 26, police say Dowell burglarized Tiedt’s Automotive, then just three days later, he is suspected of breaking into the Rivergate Supermercado. Both businesses are located on Gallatin Pike North.

Officials say on June 8, surveillance footage captured Dowell breaking through the glass doors of the Midas located on Rivergate Parkway to gain access to the cash register. Police say on that same day, Dowell also attempted to break into the Meineke Car Care Center on Gallatin Pike North.

Metro police say Dowell has seven outstanding burglary warrants, with four stemming from cases in Madison.

Dowell is believed to drive a black Chrysler 300, based on recent surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on Dowell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.