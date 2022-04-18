SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were taken into custody and charged early Monday morning after police said an aggravated robbery took place in South Nashville.

According to warrants, police heard a call about a robbery in progress and responded to the Rodeway Inn located on Murfreesboro Pike. Officers said they located a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle at a Mapco on Murfreesboro Pike.

The two co-defendants, Samantha Pruitt, 44, and Marvin Kinsey, 53, got out of the vehicle, and officials said they too matched the suspect descriptions. Both were then taken into custody after Kinsey reportedly told officers the vehicle “belonged to the guy down there.”

Marvin Kinsey (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Samantha Pruitt (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Two suspects were taken into custody after police said they were involved in an aggravated robbery. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When asked, Pruitt allegedly told officers she was at the hotel to have sex with the victim for money and to smoke crack before her husband, Kinsey, got into a fight with the victim. The warrant said Pruitt then assisted Kinsey with taking the victim’s belongings while Kinsey brandished what appeared to be a firearm.

Officials said Kinsey admitted to punching the victim and taking his vehicle. Police said the victim was hospitalized due to his injuries.

During a search of the stolen vehicle, officers said they found a small white rock consistent with what officials believed was a crack/cocaine rock. Police said they also found a weapon that was later identified as a BB gun.

Pruitt and Kinsley were charged with aggravated robbery.