NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected arsonist has been charged after a house fire in Old Hickory over a year ago.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the fire happened on June 4, 2021, in the 1300 block of 8th Street in Old Hickory. Officials reportedly determined the fire was intentionally started.

Joseph Cagle (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

MNPD said a witness saw Joseph Cagle, 43, taking items from the home and loading them into a vehicle the same day as the fire. The witness allegedly also saw Cagle leaving the scene as smoke was coming from the house.

Cagle was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with aggravated arson. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.