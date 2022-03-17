NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of burglarizing a vehicle at an apartment complex in an area south of downtown Nashville was charged Wednesday.

Officers responded to a burglary call i the 14oo block of Bell Road after a caller reported seeing a man arriving in a red mid-size SUV, then breaking into a white work van. When officers arrived, they reportedly found the SUV running, the driver’s side door open, and more than $1,500 worth of power tools in the passenger seat.

Police said Javian Harlin, 37, then came up to the SUV wearing only sweatpants and panting. A warrant said Harlin told police he was the one who witnessed a burglary, and that he lived in the building. However, Harlin reportedly told officials he lived in “Apartment 1” though the complex operates under three-digit unit numbers.

Police later found the owner of the work van, who identified the stolen work tools. Officers then found Harlin’s clothes and shoes nearby.

Officers also learned Harlin had a verified warrant. He was taken into custody and released after making bond.