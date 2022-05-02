NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is in custody following a bank robbery in Nashville Monday afternoon.

It happened at the First Horizon Bank in the 4400 block of Whites Creek Pike just before 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say, Frederick Carney, 31, was suspected of the crime.

Following a search by MNPD North Precinct officers, an aviation crew and the FBI, authorities were able to locate and arrest Carney.

He was caught in the backyard of a home on 23rd Avenue North while trying to get away.

Carney was previously wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Smyrna and had a federal outstanding warrant for robbing a check-cashing business in Greenbrier.