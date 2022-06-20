NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one man was charged after police said he was caught while burglarizing a South Nashville liquor store early Monday morning.

According to Metro police, officers were called to Colonial Wine & Spirits located at 2401 Franklin Pike for a burglary in progress. The owner reportedly told officials they witnessed two suspects break in and attempt to steal money from the register.

MNPD said once officers were on the scene, they saw one suspect run from the business while the other was still inside. Police documents said two backpacks were also left at the front of the business where the front door window had been smashed out.

Mark Combs was arrested and charged with felony burglary.