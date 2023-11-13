NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old over the weekend after police say he led officers on a pursuit and struck a patrol car multiple times.

The incident began after an officer with the Greenbrier Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at Springfield Highway.

According to an arrest affidavit, the vehicle took off from the officer two separate times while going at least 55 miles per hour. The officer reportedly said this led him to believe that the driver of the vehicle was impaired.

Authorities reported that during the pursuit, the driver hit the officer’s vehicle twice and one more time on Red Oak and Hillwood Boulevard, which is in Davidson County.

That’s when a Metro Nashville police officer observed the suspect crash into the officer’s patrol car. An arrest report says the pursuit came to a final stop in the 100 block of Hillwood Boulevard.

The Metro police officer said she intentionally made contact with the suspect’s vehicle to prevent him from escaping.

The suspect — identified as 28-year-old John Kinloch — was taken into custody. According to the Greenbrier officer, Kinloch was under the influence of alcohol.

Kinloch was returned to Greenbrier, but also acquired charges in Davidson County.

The 28-year-old was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a motor vehicle. He was booked into Metro Jail on Sunday, Nov. 12.