NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a driver involved in an overnight crash in South Nashville is now facing charges.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Thompson Lane and Briley Parkway on Monday, Oct. 30.

Source: WKRN

Metro police said the crash resulted in the truck being flipped over. A News 2 crew at the scene observed the truck upside down.

The driver, who has not been identified, did not sustain any injuries in the crash. However, Metro police said the driver was arrested at the scene for the suspicion of DUI.

No other information was immediately released.