NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspected driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash is now facing misdemeanor citations following Monday night’s incident.

It happened at the intersection of Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard and Wheless Street in North Nashville at 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say, Lavan Strickland, 58, admitted to driving the white 2005 Suzuki SUV that is believed to have hit and killed an unidentified woman who was crossing the street inside a crosswalk.

Investigators located the Suzuki Tuesday morning on 16th Avenue North near Wheless Street. They say it appeared the vehicle had been in a crash.

Strickland approached officers at the vehicle. He said he was driving the SUV Monday night but did not recall hitting anything.

Strickland is now facing misdemeanor charges for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, failure to report an accident with injuries or death, failure to yield resulting in death and failure to give information/render aid.

The investigation is ongoing.