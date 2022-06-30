NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a Ford truck was stolen in the Cracker Barrel parking lot in Donelson, one man is facing multiple charges.

Metro Nashville Police documents said on June 17, the victim was walking into the restaurant, located at 3454 Percy Priest Drive, when Justin Hart, 49, and another woman got into the victim’s teal Ford F-150 and drove off. The victim reportedly got the manager to call the police since his phone was left in the stolen truck.

Justin Hart (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

On June 21, MNPD located the truck but said Hart forged the back of the vehicle’s title and registered the truck in Hart’s name.

Officers also found allegedly found citations inside the truck from the Mount Juliet Police Department after Hart and the female suspect were found sleeping in the truck. Metro police said the victim was able to find Hart on Facebook, identified him, and aided in Hart’s arrest. Hart is now faced with two felony charges.

Hart was charged in April after MNPD said he stole from a Donelson jewelry store. Officers said met with an employee, and asked to see a few rings he said he was interested in, before turning and running out the door.

The stolen ring was valued at $5,995.95. Police said Hart’s distinct neck tattoo helped officers recognize him.