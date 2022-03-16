NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was taken into custody Tuesday night after police said she burglarized a home near Music Row.

According to a warrant, officers were called to a home located on Sigler Street for an active burglary. Police said the victim found Megan Mayo, 30, inside her home. Mayo then reportedly told the victim she was “cleaning all the witches.”

Megan Mayo (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said Mayo had brought in a garden hose from outside and sprayed the floors. Mayo also reportedly dumped miscellaneous items including clothes, toilet paper and personal items all over the house. The victim also told police Mayo had trash bags near the front door filled with the victim’s personal items.

Not long after, police said a neighbor followed Mayo to Tin Roof bar on Demonbreun Street. Officers said they detained her on the roof of the bar. When asked, the warrant said Mayo admitted to checking homes that appeared to be “abandoned,” and that she was in the victim’s home for about an hour, cleaning up the miscellaneous items that were “trash.”

Damages to the floor due to water were estimated to cost about $1,000.

Mayo was taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism.