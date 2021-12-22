NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the man who they say is responsible for a shooting early Sunday morning.

It happened at the Preserve at Highland Ridge Apartments just after 1 a.m.

Police say Melvin B. Fonville, 43, was in the parking lot of the complex when he got into a fight with another man. Fonville then allegedly shot the victim in the face and left in the victim’s wife’s white Mercedes Benz.

Fonville is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s wife.

The victim was taken to the hospital by his wife. He is said to have critical injuries to his face.

Detectives believe Fonville may have fled to Mississippi.

Anyone with information about this crime or Fonville’s whereabouts is asked to call (615) 742-7463.