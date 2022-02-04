NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman wanted in connection with the beating death of another woman has turned herself in.

Metro police say 48-year-old Shaunia “Leeanne” Anderson was wanted for the death of 36-year-old Jennifer Pogue, who was dropped of at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center on Monday, January 24, with blunt force injuries. Pogue was later put on life-support.

Police believe Pogue was assaulted inside a home on Terragon Trial in the early morning hours of January 23.

Anderson was later identified as a suspect and arrest warrants were issued soon after, charging her with felony aggravated assault and especially aggravated burglary.

She was believed to be with 48-year-old Stephen Lohr, who is also wanted on an outstanding aggravated assault charge unrelated to Pogue.

Stephen Lohr (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police say Anderson turned herself in Friday morning. No update was issued in regards to Lohr’s whereabouts.

Pogue’s cause of death is still pending with the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.