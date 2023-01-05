NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive for months prior to the incident, and now police are also searching for the suspect in that shooting.

Detectives are searching for Kevion Larquez Davis, 18, who is wanted for attempted murder in connection with Wednesday night’s shooting of James Anthony Webster, 18.

Kevion Davis and James Webster (Courtesy: MNPD)

Police say Davis shot Webster multiple times as he walked out of a market in the 700 block of 25th Avenue North. Surveillance video shows the suspect firing approximately 15 rounds at Webster.

Webster was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say Davis is considered to pose a danger to this community. He fled the scene of the shooting on foot.

Webster made it back to a vehicle and drove himself to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital following the shooting.

That car, a black Honda Civic, was reported stolen last October. Police found a loaded semi-automatic pistol while searching the vehicle.

Before the Wednesday night shooting, Webster had been a fugitive, wanted for vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly crash last year. The crash happened on June 26 at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Albion Street involving two vehicles. Lasundra Rice, 41, was killed in the crash.

Rice was the passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by her husband, when it was hit by a stolen Hyundai Genesis which, the investigation revealed, was being driven by Webster.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The Hyundai was traveling over 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Webster ran away from the crash scene, according to police.

He will be arrested upon discharge from the hospital.

Police are still trying to determine a motive for Wednesday night’s shooting.

If you see Davis or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call (615) 74-CRIME.