NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were arrested Tuesday night after a carjacking in South Nashville.

According to a warrant, police responded to the call at 380 Harding Place just after 5:30 p.m. The victim reportedly told police the suspect placed a gun to her neck and demanded her vehicle, then took off in it.

Officers said they located the vehicle on Thompson Place and Patricia Drive and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver from authorities. A warrant said the driver crashed a short time later on Nance Lane and two suspects ran away.

Joseph Ferrell II (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said Joseph Ferrell II, 36, was located found hiding near a fence line beside the wrecked vehicle. A second suspect was located under a parked vehicle nearby.

Authorities later found a BB gun that was hidden near the area Ferrell was located.