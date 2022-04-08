NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism Wednesday after police said he drove his car directly at a woman in East Nashville.

Officials said on March 31, Joshua Charlton, 35, went to the victim’s home located on Jones Circle and tried to steal the engine out of her vehicle.

The victim then reportedly confronted Charlton, and after the two argued, he went to leave in his vehicle. Police said Charlton then turned his vehicle around, accelerated and drove directly at the victim, who was able to get out of the way.

Officials said he turned around again and drove right through the victim’s fence.