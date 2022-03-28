NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of threatening a woman with a kitchen knife in South Nashville was charged early Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Linbar Drive Sunday night. When officials arrived, they reportedly learned the victim and Fernando Cobos, 45, both rented a room at the residence.

The victim allegedly told police Cobos started yelling at her because she locked her door while she was gone. Metro police said she had found things missing in the past and thought Cobos was the one who stole them.

Officers said Cobos then picked up a kitchen knife, pointed it at the victim, and said “I could just kill you all.” The victim then reportedly left the house and called the police.

Police said Cobos was found hiding in a small cubby hole. He was charged with aggravated assault.