NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday night, a 38-year-old man was charged after police said he burglarized and stole hundreds of dollars of alcohol from a popular Nashville restaurant.

According to a warrant, on Dec. 27, 2021, William Cross, broke into Smokin Thighs on Wedgewood Avenue through a side glass door. Police said surveillance video was obtained from public housing about 600 feet away, which helped to identify Cross by his tattoos and clothing seen in the footage.

Officials said the video also showed five other people meeting with Cross as he displayed the stolen items on a table at the housing complex. Police said one person was seen in the video leaving with a bottle of Grey Goose, which police said was one of the bottles of alcohol that was stolen from Smokin Thighs.

Damage to the restaurant door was over $500, and police said in total, Cross stole $339.45 worth of alcohol.

Cross was charged Tuesday night with burglary.