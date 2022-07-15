NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was charged Thursday night after police said she stole paychecks from the owner of several East Nashville bars and restaurants and cashed them in her name.

Metro Nashville Police documents show the bookkeeper for businesses including – Drifter’s Bar, Beyond the Edge, and Batter’d & Fried Boston Seafood House – signed business checks and put them in her mailbox.

On two separate occasions, officers said Mollie Pasquini, 31, went to First Horizon Bank on Gallatin Pike and cashed out two checks from Beyond the Edge restaurant in her name.

In total, authorities said the bank had to pay back $3,305 in funds the restaurant owner lost.