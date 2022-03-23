NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman who reportedly admitted to stealing items from a Germantown grocery store to sell for drug money was charged Tuesday afternoon.

Security stopped Pamela Key, 52, at the Kroger located at 800 Monroe Street after police said she hid $86.12 of items in her purse and walked out. A security guard told police Key was permanently banned from the store on Sept. 12, 2020.

Officials said when Key was taken into custody, she admitted to stealing so she could “sell the items for drug money.”

She was charged with vandalism and burglary.