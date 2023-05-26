NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed another man of cash back in April.

Police said the victim had just been paid at his job site and was standing near his vehicle in the 1500 block of Bell Road when the suspect got out of a white Lexus sedan. The suspect reportedly pointed what appeared to be a gun, covered by a white shirt, at the victim who quickly walked away.

According to police, the suspect then broke out a window of the victim’s vehicle and took the cash.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the above surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.